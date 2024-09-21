Miley makes rare public appearance during outing with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando took themselves dancing this week. Indeed, the “Flowers” singer, who has been dating the drummer since 2021, stepped out in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 18 to attend the Future Islands concert at The Shrine music venue.

For the night out, the 31-year-old donned her long blonde hair in a half-up-half-down style, and wore a simple black oversized sweater, black jeans and black boots. Maxx, meanwhile, was the yin to her yang in an all-white ensemble, pairing white trousers and a matching tank top with a blue sweater that had a teddy bear photo on the front. The couple walked closely beside each other as they made their way to a car near the venue, and Miley appeared to be enjoying herself, photographed with a resting smile on her face.

Miley and Maxx’s outing comes over two months since the couple were last publicly seen together, during a sushi date in Los Angeles in late June. Prior to that, the pair last made a public appearance at the Grammys, where Miley was honored with her first two wins for her hit “Flowers.”

After her momentous win, Miley got on stage to thank her boyfriend, as well as her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus for being at the February ceremony to support her.

“I want to thank everyone that’s standing on this stage right now,” she said on stage, before gesturing to her supportive circle off stage. “My mommy, my sister, my love.”

Despite the couples’ rare appearances together, the Hannah Montana alum is prone to laying low herself. In fact, Miley’s last time stepping out at all was over a month ago at the DC23 ceremony, when she was honored with the Disney Legends award.

“I’m definitely going to cry,” Miley said after accepting the honor, of which she is the youngest ever to receive. “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’