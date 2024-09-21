Rains likely in upper, central parts from Sept 26

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from September 26 to October 01. According to the PMD, the moist currents from Bay of Bengal would likely to penetrate in the upper parts from September 25 and a westerly wave to approach them on September 26. Under the influence of above weather systems, it said, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls were expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat from September 26 (evening/night) to October 01 while in Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan from September 27 to October 01 with occasional gapes.