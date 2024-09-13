Wallabies pair return from injury for All Blacks Tests

Australia’s Fraser McReight and Hunter Paisami have returned from injury to make the squad named Friday to play New Zealand next week, as the Wallabies regroup following their thrashing in Argentina. Australia crashed to a 67-27 defeat away to Los Pumas in The Rugby Championship last weekend after a horror second-half display by the Wallabies, who threw away a 20-3 lead by conceding nine tries. The Wallabies sit bottom of the championship table as they prepare to face New Zealand in a double header for the Bledisloe Cup. Australia’s only victory in the championship so far was a last-gasp 20-19 win over Argentina at the end of August following back-to-back home defeats to world champions South Africa. “After getting a much-needed win in the first Test, then making a good start in the second Test, we had a very disappointing final 40 minutes in Argentina,” Australia head coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.