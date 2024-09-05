Feroze Khan’s remarks about Sajal capture public attention

Feroze Khan and Sajal Aly are two of the biggest stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry, both having risen to prominence through their talent and hard work. Years ago, the pair worked together and were even rumoured to be dating. Although things didn’t work out between them, they have maintained a respectful distance ever since. Recently, Feroze Khan made headlines for his remarks about Sajal Aly during an interview where he appeared alongside his sister, Humaima Malick. In the show, Feroze answered various questions about his career, co-stars and even his admiration for some Indian actors. When asked about his former co-star Sajal Aly, Feroze gave an interesting response. He was questioned about how he would react if Sajal Aly served him salted tea. Feroze replied that although he hasn’t seen Sajal in years, if such a situation occurred, he would just drink it quietly. His light-hearted remark caught the attention of fans, sparking discussions on social media.