Instagram launches “blend” feature for sharing reels with friends

Instagram has introduced an exciting new feature called “Blend.” This feature allows users to share Reels directly with friends through messaging. Now, you can invite friends to join your Reels sharing in both one-on-one and group chats.

With Blend, Instagram suggests Reels based on your interests and those of your friends. This personalized approach makes sharing more engaging. The suggested Reels will change daily, ensuring fresh content for everyone involved.

To use this feature, open your direct messages and start a chat. You will see a new Blend icon that lets you share your Reels feed easily. Just click the icon, and you’re all set!

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, stated that Blend enhances the way users connect over shared interests. Each chat will have unique Reels suggestions, reflecting everyone’s different tastes. This feature is designed to make interactions more fun and personal.