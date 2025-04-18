Babar Azam poised for a comeback, says Karachi Kings owner

Babar Azam, once considered Pakistan’s best batsman, is facing challenges in his career. Recent struggles in form have raised doubts about his future in international cricket. However, Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings, believes Babar will make a strong comeback.

In a recent podcast, Iqbal expressed his confidence in Babar’s abilities. He boldly stated that Babar will eventually surpass even Virat Kohli. “When Babar makes a comeback, he will outshine all players, including Kohli,” Iqbal claimed. He also emphasized that Babar’s “class” will always shine through.

Babar, aged 28, has recently faced setbacks. He was dropped from the Test squad for the series against England and left out of the T20I squad for the New Zealand series. Babar hoped to regain his form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but struggled with Peshawar Zalmi, scoring only one run in two matches.

As Babar Azam works to overcome his challenges, opinions about his future remain mixed. Fans and experts are eager to see if he can bounce back to his former glory. Only time will reveal if he can reclaim his status as one of the top batsmen in the world.