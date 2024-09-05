Punjab CM inaugurates two mega projects in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally launched Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects here on Wednesday.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to further expand service lane along the road to ensure convenience of the surrounding communities.

The CM planted a sapling on the occasion, and visited both Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge to inspect quality of work. She also inspected service road along the Controlled Access Corridor Road. CM Maryam Nawaz was briefed by LDA authorities that the construction of “Niazi Interchange to Saggian” and “Saggian to Babu Sabu Interchange” project had also been completed. A service lane road has been opened on both sides of the 7.5 km Controlled Access Corridor closed road project.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed gave a detailed briefing on the projects. They apprised that the construction of service road, the repair and rehabilitation of drain had also been completed.

The CM was briefed that five vehicular and four pedestrian subways have been constructed on the bund road service road. The CM was apprised that at Babu Sabu Chowk, a green belt and a park have also been built after clearing encroachments on 16 kanal 6 marla land worth more than Rs 1.5 billion. She was briefed a 540 meter long Four-Lane Bridge has been constructed on Ravi River.

CM Maryam Nawaz was further apprised that Shahdara, Kot Abdul Malik, Sheikhupura, Kalashah Kaku, Lahore Rring Road and other adjacent communities will benefit from Ravi Bridge project, whereas Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Chauhan Road, Saggian, Shirakot, Shafiqabad, Rasulpura, Bilalganj, Munshi Hospital, Amin Park and other adjacent settlements will benefit from Controlled Access Corridor project.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to introduce key performance indicators (KPIs) system in Board of Revenue (BoR) after its success in Police and Administration departments.

Chairing a meeting on ‘Performance Index’ of Board of Revenue (BoR) here on Wednesday, the CM said the performance of commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, tehsildars and naib tehsildars would be determined by the KPIs.

The CM said the performance of Judicial Members, Member Tax, Member Colonies and Member Consolidation of Board of Revenue will also be monitored. She highlighted that score will be updated on the completion of timely verification of death in Rural Center Mall and PLRA (Punjab Land Records Authority).

The CM said the performance of Sub-Registrar Office will also be linked to the timely verification of registry, added that matters related to death and verification of land records will be included in the KPI score too.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the progress on digitization of revenue records under “Pilse Project” is also included in the KPIs. E-Gurdavari, monthly meeting of district coordination committee, field report in cases of death of heirs are also part of KPIs, she added.

The CM said the performance of officers will be tested through innovative measures and policy reforms for the convenience of people, adding that disposing of court cases will increase the KPI score. She underscored that distribution, transfer and revenue recovery will also improve KPI Scores of the officers concerned. KPI of State Land Management has also been set, lease of agricultural land, consolidation fee and State Land Directory are included in the KPI System.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the relevant authorities about Structure and Service Delivery of Board of Revenue, besides the Pulse Project, Revenue Recovery and Land Management Issues. She was also apprised of the progress made so far on digitalisation of the Board of Revenue.