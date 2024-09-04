ANP announces ‘White Paper on Corruption’ in KP

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday announced its plan to release a white paper highlighting widespread corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Arsalan Khan Nazim, the province has become a hub of corruption, with looting occurring at all levels. He accused the provincial government, including Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his brother, of being the masterminds behind the organised corruption.

Arsalan Khan stated that instead of combating corruption, the provincial government is deeply involved in it. He highlighted that bribes are being demanded for transfers of teachers and appointments to important government positions, leases, and contracts.

He also claimed that rates have been fixed for the appointments of secretaries, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners. Moreover, Arsalan Khan pointed out corruption in the purchase of medicines and medical gloves in the health department and blamed political interference for the failure of all institutions to perform their duties effectively.