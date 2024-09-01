HEC pins hopes on planning, finance ministries to address funds shortage

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approached the relevant Federal Ministries to address the issue of funding discrepancies in Public Sector Development Projects (PSDPs) under its purview.

“After engaging with the federal government, the HEC authorities are optimistic about receiving the funds soon,” an official privy to the development told Daily Times on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that the HEC has approached to the Ministry of Planning and Development and the Ministry of Finance, informing them that the commission has not yet received the allocated funds for its PSDP projects for the fiscal year 2024-25. This delay could disrupt the smooth functioning of these projects.

Sources further revealed that the HEC has not been able to pay salaries to the employees working on various ongoing development projects. Over 150 employees are currently engaged in such projects across the commission.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, in a conversation with Daily Times, stated, “We are awaiting the first release of PSDP project funds,” adding that the funds are expected to be received soon as the government has assured their release.

“The HEC is in constant communication with the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Finance, and we expect the issue to be resolved within days,” he expressed hopefully. The Chairman further explained that the release was initially expected last month but was delayed due to some bureaucratic hurdles. “We are making efforts to resolve this within the week,” he added.

Dr. Ahmed emphasized that development projects are crucial for enhancing overall educational standards, noting that education is the foundation upon which the nation’s progress and prosperity rest.

According to available documents, the HEC is managing 137 ongoing development schemes with an allocated budget of Rs. 39,676 million for the fiscal year 2024-25. Additionally, the government has allocated Rs. 21,438 million for 20 new development projects within the HEC for this year.

New higher education development projects include the establishment of the Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Khan Centre in Basic Sciences, the Higher Education Development Programme of Pakistan (HEDP), the PAK-USAID Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program (Phase-II), the Dr. A. Q. Khan Institute of Metallurgy and Emerging Sciences, the strengthening of lab facilities in five leading engineering universities (UET Peshawar, Taxila, Lahore, Khuzdar, and NED Karachi), the establishment of the National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA), the establishment of the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJR) on Earth Sciences at QAU, Islamabad, the establishment of the Institute of Science & Technology, Bahawalpur, the establishment of the National Centre of Nano-Technology, the establishment of the National Centre of Quantum Computing, the establishment of the Manufacturing Technology, Automation, and Innovation Center, the establishment of the National Centre for Brand Development, the establishment of the National Growth Centre, the establishment of Bayt-ul-Hikmah at NUML, the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, the completion of the remaining work on the Chotagala Campus of the University of Poonch Rawalakot through a loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), the establishment of the National Institute of Intelligence and Security Studies (NIISS) at QAU, Islamabad, the Prime Minister’s Youth Internship Program, and the construction of a Girls’ Hostel at the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design.