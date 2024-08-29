Punjab Police refute reports cops refuse to join kacha operation

The Punjab Police have refuted reports that some police personnel have refused to join an operation in the riverine area.

“The news regarding the personnel of Punjab Constabulary disembarking early from the PC headquarters and not reporting for duty in kacha is baseless and contrary to facts,” according to the Punjab Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said all personnel have reached their duty points. “A total of 121 personnel departed from Police Constabulary Farooqabad for their native station Rajanpur, while 160 personnel were headed to Rahim Yar Khan. Of them, 25 personnel disembarked earlier at Iqbalabad Interchange due to a longer route, while others disembarked at Zahir Pir as their homes were nearby.”

Punjab Police Spokesperson said that all personnel have reported for duty at their respective stations and are happy to return to their native areas from the PC.

The operation in the Kacha region follows a severe attack by dacoits four days ago, which resulted in the deaths of 12 police officers.

In response, the Punjab government, in collaboration with Sindh, decided to launch a joint operation in the area. IG Punjab Usman Anwar visited the Kacha region four days ago to boost the morale of the officers.

The region, notorious for its organised criminal gangs, has long been a hotspot for kidnap-for-ransom operations, with such gangs operating in the riverine border areas of southern Sindh and central Punjab for decades.