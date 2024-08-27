12 detox units & drugs rehabilitation centers setup in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has setup 12 detoxification and drugs rehabilitation centers (DTRC) in different districts of the province.

These centres were established at Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Swabi, Swat, Malakabad and DI Khan districts for treatment and psychological services to patients.

More such centres in others 12 districts would be setup in the province besides a model detoxification and rehabilitation centre at Lakki Marwat, official in social welfare department told APP.

He said the numbers of beds at DTRC would be increased from existing existing 120 to 500.

Besides awareness to counter smuggling of illicit drugs, four pronged strategy was adopted focusing on supply reduction, controlling illicit drugs trafficking, treatment and rehabilitation measures in addition to enhance cooperation with national institutions and enforcement agencies.

The regional offices of anti narcotics department in Peshawar, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Swat and Mardan were converted into excise police stations where trained investigation officers deployed to investigate narcotics cases after registration of cases.

The drugs addiction was a social scourge and collective efforts of all stakeholders were required to win fight against it.