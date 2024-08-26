NA committee on food security briefed on GPI’s role

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, which met on Monday with Syed Tariq Hussain in the chair was apprised about the role of Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) in agriculture sector development of the country.

The meeting focused on the transformative impact of GPI, led by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in driving advancements within the country’s agriculture and livestock sectors, said a press release.

The discussions covered several areas, emphasizing the role of GPI in the modernization and sustainability of agriculture sector and was briefed on how GPI plans to revolutionize the sector by introducing modern farming practices including optimized fertilizer management and advanced irrigation processes, all of which aim to significantly boost crop yields.

The initiative is seen as a strategic effort to reduce Pakistan’s dependency on food grain imports, thereby enhancing the country’s capacity to increase agricultural exports.

The GPI team demonstrated their ongoing efforts to empower local farmers with access to cutting-edge technologies and resources. These technologies are designed to enhance crop productivity and promote Climate Smart Agriculture practices.

The meeting expressed its full support for these endeavors and underscored the importance of continued government and private sector collaboration to achieve the vision of a self-reliant and prosperous Pakistan.

Standing Committee reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Green Pakistan Initiative to ensure that the agricultural sector remains a cornerstone of the national economy and a guarantor of food security for all citizens.

The Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, and Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi attended the meeting.