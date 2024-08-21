Korangi Causeway nears finish line: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that work on the construction of the Korangi Causeway is underway and the bridge connects Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi with other areas of the city and the project is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025.

He made these remarks while reviewing the construction work of the Korangi Causeway here on Wednesday. He said that the completion of this project would relieve citizens from the inconvenience of Korangi Road being closed during rainfall. The construction of the causeway will benefit residents of Korangi, Landhi, and the surrounding areas, as well as those working in the industrial zone. In response to criticism, the mayor said they will focus on delivering results through work.