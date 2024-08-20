11-member Pakistan squad named

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an 11-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting on Wednesday, August 21, at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi. The playing XI includes Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-Keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi, said a press release. Pakistan will hit the field with a combination of four fast bowlers. Shan Masood will lead the team for the first time in a home series, while Jason Gillespie will make his debut as the Pakistan cricket team’s coach. Pakistan has played 13 Tests against Bangladesh, winning 12 and drawing one.