New Piaf Pioneer Progressive Alliance launched to contest LCCI 2024 polls

The biggest alliance of the three strong groups of LCCI has been established first time in the history of Lahore business community to contest Lahore Chamber’s election being held in Sept 2024.

PIAF Chief Patron Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman Pioneer Group Ali Hussam Asghar and President Progressive Group Khalid Usman held a press conference with their respective leaders at PIAF Head Office here today.

In a large gathering which was attended by a large number of business representatives from across the city and the members of the PIAF posed their confidence for the Anjum Nisar group, assuring him of full support in the upcoming election of the LCCI. The leaders of the three parties announced that we will work together to end the traditional politics and drawing room culture in the Lahore Chamber, to solve the problems of the business community. They said that Lahore Chamber will be made a strong fortress of the business community. And in the elections to be held on September 23 and 24, the joint best candidates will be fielded by this group, the revealed in the press conference.

PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (Anjum Nisar group) continued to secure more support as traders and several more associations have announced to back the PPPA in the LCCI upcoming elections of 2024. The PIAF leadership also nominated their more expected candidates for Lahore Chamber Election 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar said that PIAF new Alliance always raised its voice for early solution of various issues being faced by the business community. He said Alliance would continue its efforts. Various trade bodies newly-elected office-bearers paid rich tributes to the PIAF leadership in general and Mian Anjum Nisar in particular. They said that alliance has honoured the traders by giving representation to their leadership in LCCI polls.