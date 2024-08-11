RDA launches operation to wipe out encroachments

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has launched an operation to wipe out encroachments, particularly from the banks of Nullah Lai, said a RDA spokesman.

He informed that the RDA, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak and Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza, had launched an operation to remove encroachments.

The RDA enforcement team demolished illegal constructions, including sheds and godowns, in Dhoke Naju, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Rattaamral, and Gung Mandi areas, he said.

He said the officials, while conducting operations, took strict action against the rule violators.

The operation was supervised by Director Land RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Assistant Commissioner, City Rawalpindi, Hakim Khan, and other relevant officials.

The DG RDA had directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against rule violators, and no one should be allowed to indulge in illegal construction and dumping of solid waste and garbage on the banks of Nullah Lai.

He said that FIRs would also be lodged against those found violating the orders of the administration.

The DG had instructed the relevant authorities to take action against the violators without discrimination.