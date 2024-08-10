Remembering Dr. Ruth Pfau (7 Years On)

Renowned German doctor and nun, Dr. Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan, was remembered on her seventh death anniversary observed on Saturday.

She was born on September 9, 1929, in Leipzig, Germany. She studied medicine in 1957.

She emigrated from Germany in 1961 and devoted more than 55 years of her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan.

Pfau contributed to the establishment of 157 leprosy clinics across Pakistan that treated over 56,780 people. Pfau was honored with the Hilal-e-Pakistan, Hilal-i-imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid-e-Azam and Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam awards.

Dr. Ruth, who was hailed as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan, passed away on August 10, 2017, at a hospital in Karachi at the age of 87.