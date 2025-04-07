PMD issues heatwave alert for Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday officially declared a heatwave across large parts of Sindh, warning that daytime temperatures could surge 5 to 7°C above normal in several districts.

This marks the first formal heatwave alert issued this season, with hot and dry weather expected to persist across upper and central Sindh regions.

Districts likely to be most affected include Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari and Sanghar.

Weather authorities say these areas could experience unusually high daytime temperatures, triggering health risks, particularly for outdoor workers, children and the elderly.

In Karachi, the weather is forecast to remain hot and dry on Monday, shifting to hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures in the coastal city could reach up to 38°C, while humidity levels may climb to 80-90%, raising discomfort levels and heat index risks.

Districts in southern Sindh such as Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar could also experience occasional gusty winds.

The meteorological office has advised the public to avoid direct sun exposure, stay hydrated, and take protective measures during peak heat hours, especially between 11 am and 4 pm.