BSEK announces matric exam schedule

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the schedule for the upcoming 9th and 10th-grade examinations.

According to an official statement, the exams will begin on April 8, 2025.

A total of 375,000 students are expected to take part in the examinations, which will be held at 499 examination centers across Karachi. The list of these centers has been published on the BSEK’s official website.

BSEK Chairman confirmed that all students have been issued computerized admit cards for the exams. The board emphasized that strict measures will be enforced at the examination centers, including a complete ban on mobile phones and electronic devices. Any gadgets found on students will be confiscated by the examination staff.

The schedule for practical examinations will be announced at a later date.

It is also important to note that the matriculation exam schedule was revised from its original March dates due to the coinciding of the exams with the holy month of Ramadan. The Sindh government updated the schedule to accommodate this. In addition, the new academic session in Sindh began on April 7, 2025.

The new academic year for colleges will start on August 1, 2025, as per the official announcement. The winter and summer vacation schedules will remain unchanged.

Summer vacations are scheduled from June 1 to July 31, while winter holidays will be observed from December 22 to December 31.