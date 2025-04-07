Sindh governor seeks Rs100bn for Karachi’s development from PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has formally written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting a grant of Rs100 billion for the development of Karachi’s infrastructure. According to media reports, the letter from Governor Tessori outlines the urgent need for federal support to improve the city’s basic infrastructure. Along with the letter, the governor enclosed a list of proposed development projects submitted by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab. Governor Tessori has called for swift approval of the grant, emphasising the importance of timely intervention to address the city’s long-standing infrastructure challenges. This move follows an earlier offer made by the governor to the mayor, in which Tessori invited the mayor to submit a formal list of development projects, promising to advocate for federal funding on Karachi’s behalf.