Olympic discus champion Stona unsure over sporting future

Jamaican’s Olympic discus champion Roje Stona said he was unsure whether to pursue a career in American football despite coming out on top in a thrilling battle at the Paris Games on Wednesday.

Stona threw an Olympic record of 70.00 metres — just three centimetres farther than Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna. “This is what I’ve been preparing for,” he said. “This is what I dream of. To come here and actually do it, it’s one of the best feelings of my life. It’s the best day of my life.”

But the 25-year-old said he was undecided on his sporting future.

“I’m going to sleep on it,” he said. “I’m going to see what happens.”

Stona has had tryouts for hopefuls at NFL teams the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

“It was very new to me. I knew the Olympic Games were coming up,” he said.