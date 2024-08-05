Shaan Shahid opposes showbiz for female family members

Pakistani superstar Shaan Shahid, known for his commanding presence in the film industry, has long been a significant figure in Lollywood. With a lineage rooted in showbiz-his father, Riaz Shahid, was a successful writer and producer, and his mother, Neelo Begum, was a renowned actress-Shaan carved his own path, becoming one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actors.

While Shaan thrived in the industry, his siblings chose different career paths, staying away from the limelight. In a recent interview, Shaan’s sister Zarqa shared surprising insights into Shaan’s views on women in his family joining the entertainment industry. She revealed that Shaan was once staunchly opposed to any female family members working on screen, including acting and modelling.

This stance, she noted, was one of the few things that could anger him. Despite his firm opposition, Shaan has recently supported his daughter’s entry into the industry. She has already undertaken modelling assignments and appeared in a music video, indicating a shift in Shaan’s perspective.

This evolution in Shaan’s thinking marks a notable change, especially considering his past reservations about the women in his family entering showbiz. While the reasons behind this transformation remain personal, it reflects a broader acceptance and support for his daughter’s career ambitions.