Roadside vendors adding in festive atmosphere as August 14 nears

On the occasion of Independence day, preparations are on peak as the roadside vendors are adding to the festive atmosphere by selling colourful flags and decoration that are enhancing the nation’s passion for patriotism. According to a report aired by a private news channel, as August 14 nears, the vendors’ stalls are becoming a hub of activity, with citizens flocking to buy their favorite items. “It is a time of great patriotism and pride, and we are happy to be a part of it,” says Muhammad Ali. “I have been selling flags and decorations for 10 years, but this year’s demand is higher than ever,” says Muhammad Ali, a vendor in Islamabad. “People are eager to show their love for Pakistan, and I am happy to provide them with the means to do so, ” said a motorist. Citizens are also enthusiastic about the vendors’ offerings. “I buy flags and decorations every year, but this year I am looking for something special,” says Maria Khan, a resident of Lahore. “I want to decorate my home and car with something that shows my pride for Pakistan,” she added. Vendors are also offering customized items, such as personalized flags and banners, to cater to the growing demand, said a citizen of Rawalpindi. “We are getting a lot of requests for customized items, especially from families and friends who want to show their unity and patriotism,” says Ahmed Hassan, a vendor in Karachi.