27 dead as heavy rains, flash floods batter KP, Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported that torrential rains and flash floods in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) have claimed the lives of 24 individuals over the past three days.

The report highlights the severe impact of recent weather conditions, which have also resulted in significant property damage across the region.

Among the deceased are six men, six women, and 12 children, while 17 people have sustained injuries, including eight men, three women, and six children.

The heavy rains and resulting accidents have affected various districts, including Kohat, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Mohmand, South Waziristan, and Hangu.

The PDMA’s report indicates that a total of 150 homes have been damaged, with 77 homes suffering partial damage and 73 homes completely destroyed.

The ongoing severe weather has led to widespread disruption, prompting the mobilisation of machinery to clear blocked roads and facilitate relief efforts.

Rescue operations are underway in the affected areas, with district administrations and relief teams actively engaged in providing assistance.

Authorities have advised against travel to tourist spots until conditions improve, urging residents to exercise caution.

The PDMA, in collaboration with relevant agencies and district administrations, is closely monitoring the situation to ensure a coordinated response.

The Emergency Operation Centre is fully operational, and the public is encouraged to contact 1700 for information on weather conditions, road closures, and guidance.

Separately, heavy monsoon showers drenched Lahore on Thursday, recording 350 millimetres of rain in just three hours and breaking a 44-year-old record.

Meanwhile, a child and a man died while seven others were injured in three rain-related incidents across Lahore.

According to Rescue 1122 service, a minor girl was found dead while five others wounded were rescued from the rubble after the makeshift roof of a house near Bulleh Shah Interchange collapsed.

Separately, a man aged around 30 years died of electrocution near Nishat Colony, Rescue 1122 said.

In another incident, two men were injured when the wooden roof of their house, located near Shaukat Khanum Chowk, collapsed. While one of them was provided with first aid, the second was taken to Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital for treatment, the rescue service said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are expected to bring torrential rains to upper parts of the country from August 1 to 6, with intermittent breaks.

Lahore’s rainfall led to significant flooding in areas such as Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Faisal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, and Anarkali.

In Tajpura, rainwater entered homes, while the Services Hospital faced flooding, creating challenges for patients and medical staff.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) reported that 288 feeders tripped due to the rain, causing widespread power outages.

LESCO appealed to consumers for patience as teams worked to restore the electricity supply.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Lahore Airport with 337 millimetres, followed by Pani Wala Talab at 203 millimetres, Lakshmi Chowk at 191 millimetres, Upper Mall at 182 millimetres, Mughalpura at 173 millimetres, Tajpura at 180 millimetres, Nishtar Town at 227 millimetres, and Chowk Nakhuda at 163 millimetres.

Significant downpours were also reported in several areas of Karachi, including MT Khan Road, Sultanabad, Hijrat Colony, and Keamari, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, Safoora Goth, Hasan Square, Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, M.A. Jinnah Road and other parts also experienced significant rainfall.

Nazimabad, Habib Bank Chowrangi, and the SITE Area also received heavy rain. The weather also impacted Landhi, Korangi Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, and the areas around the Airport.

Scotty-riding girl drowns in storm drain

A girl traveling to her office on a Scotty drowned in a storm drain in Rawalpindi’s private housing society on Thursday. As per the CCTV footage, the girl can be seen being swept away in the storm drain after slipping from her Scotty.

A search and rescue operation by District Emergency Service has been launched.

Spokesman Rescue 1122 said that a missing girl named Hamra, a resident of Ghauri Town was riding on a scooter to her office when she stuck in a heavy water wave. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

Initial reports suggest that the victim, a 20-year-old fell from the scooter due to slippery, and was swept away by water stream into a nullah.

Her body was found later on.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) to oversee the rainwater drainage operation.

The CM directed them to visit the field immediately and undertake the water drainage monitoring process. She directed all MPAs to visit the small and big cities along with other affected areas to take stock of the latest situation.

She said, “Swift drainage of rainwater should be ensured in every city, street and mohallah for facilitation of the people across Punjab.”