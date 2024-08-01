NHA Director Public Relations Dr Sohail Aftab promoted

National Highway Authority Spokesperson/Director Public Relations has been promoted to grade 19 on the basis of excellent performance. Dr. Sohail Aftab belongs to the Information Group. He has also obtained an LLM degree from Manchester University, United Kingdom. He also served as a Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Defence & Ministry of Housing and Works before being appointed in National Highway Authority as Director (PR) on deputation. Besides this, Dr. Sohail Aftab also served as Deputy Director Training and Admin in the Publicity Wing and Audit Bureau of Circulation and Information Service Academy.