At ASEAN moot, Pakistan highlights Kashmir, Gaza

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi represented Pakistan at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial meeting, held in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

During the meeting, Qazi emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to regional peace, security, and cooperation, and highlighted its strong ties with ASEAN and its member states.

Qazi appreciated ASEAN’s role in fostering regional integration and prosperity. He shared Pakistan’s stance on various regional conflicts, advocating for dialogue and inclusiveness over bloc politics.

He particularly stressed the plight of people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling for the resolution of the dispute in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Additionally, he presented Pakistan’s views on other regional issues, including the situations in Gaza and Afghanistan.

On the sidelines of the ARF Ministerial meeting, Qazi held discussions with Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dato’ Astnaah Abdul Aziz; Vice Foreign Minister of China, Sun Weidong; and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Dato’ Sri Amran Mohamed Zin.