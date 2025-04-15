Over 172,000 Pakistanis seek jobs abroad in early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, over 172,000 Pakistanis traveled abroad for work. The Bureau of Immigration reported that 172,144 individuals ventured overseas during this time. This trend shows a growing interest among Pakistanis in seeking job opportunities in foreign countries.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for these workers, attracting 121,190 job seekers. Oman ranked second, with 8,331 Pakistanis seeking employment. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates welcomed 6,891 workers, and Qatar had 12,989 Pakistanis find jobs there as well.

The majority of those who left for work were general laborers, numbering 99,139. Additionally, many skilled laborers also found jobs, including 38,274 drivers and 1,859 masons. Notably, the number of professionals leaving for better opportunities included 849 doctors and 1,479 engineers.

In contrast to this workforce migration, around 28,000 Pakistanis applied for asylum in the European Union in the past year. Despite challenges, including illegal pathways for reaching Europe, the trend of overseas employment continues to grow among Pakistanis seeking better lives.