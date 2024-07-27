CDA Chairman examines upgrades in Diplomatic Enclave

Secretary Interior Khurram Agha along with Chairman CDA, Ali Randhawa on Saturday visited the Islamabad Industrial Triangle Kahota and Industrial Estate I-9/I-10.

The Interior Secretary said that the state-of-the-art development of Industrial Triangle Kahota should be done and the industrial estates of Islamabad should be ensured to provide all the facilities to the industrialists. He further said that all kinds of encroachments should be eliminated from the Industrial Triangle area.

Chairman CDA said that industrialists should be given special incrntives for the establishment and promotion of information technology and telecom industry in the industrial estates of Islamabad. He ditected that the allottees of such industrial plots who have not been able to establish industries on the allotted plots should set up industries on their plots as soon as possible. He said that all steps will be taken for the promotion of industry and for convenience of industrialists in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA also visited various other places of Islamabad on Saturday. Officers of relevant formations CDA accompanied the Chairman during his visit.

According to the details, Chairman CDA visited the Diplomatic Enclave. He reviewed the progress of ongoing uplift work in the diplomatic enclave and directed that the landscaping work should be done under a proper theme. He further said that after completing the landscaping and beautification work, measures be taken so that the beauty of the area could be maintained. Chairman CDA directed to complete minor construction and repair work at earliest.

Moreover, Chairman CDA also visited Jinnah Convention Center and made a detailed review of the ongoing renovation work in the Convention Center. He said that during the renovation work of Jinnah Convention Center, the seating capacity in the main hall of the center should be expanded. Chairman CDA said that the convention center is being renovated according to the international standards for hosting world level events. He further said that landscaping work in the green area of Jinnah Convention Center should also be completed soon.