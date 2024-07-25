CBD champions sustainable development at Dubai workshop

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), a leader in transformative urban development projects, participated in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) technical study and workshop on District Cooling Systems held in Dubai. This prestigious event was hosted by Empower, a renowned leader in district cooling services, in collaboration with Tabreed, a key player based in Abu Dhabi. The workshop gathered global experts and industry leaders to explore innovative solutions and best practices in district cooling systems, which are essential for sustainable urban development.

CBD Punjab was represented by Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, and Deputy Director Deputy Director Renewable Energy & Smart City Solutions, Yasir Khattak. Their presence underscored CBD Punjab’s commitment to integrating advanced cooling technologies and sustainable infrastructure within its ongoing and future projects. As advocates for sustainable development, Asif Iqbal and Yasir Khattak actively engaged in in-depth discussions and collaborative sessions with industry leaders, including the CEO of Empower and other distinguished participants from various countries. These interactions highlighted CBD Punjab’s dedication to adopting global best practices and contributing to environmentally friendly urban environments.