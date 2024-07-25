Punjab govt announces recruitment of 3,000 nurses

The Punjab government has announced a significant opportunity for aspiring nurses with the recent publication of a recruitment advertisement for 3000 charge nurse positions. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique confirmed the news on Thursday in a statement, urging qualified candidates to apply for these essential roles. Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir also emphasised that the recruitment drive was a crucial step towards addressing the shortage of nursing staff, particularly in District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals in remote areas of Punjab. The addition of 3000 charge nurses is expected to significantly enhance the quality of care and treatment provided in these hospitals, ultimately benefiting the healthcare sector in the province.