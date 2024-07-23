Sindh Finance Dept officials summoned in M6 scam

The Accountability Court Hyderabad has summoned the Additional Secretary Finance of Sindh in the case of multi billion rupees corruption allegedly done in the land procurement for construction of M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway. According to details, the court on Monday recorded the statement of Director National Highway Authority (NHA) Prakash Mal. The court after recording the statement adjourned the hearing to August 9 when the Additional Secretary would have to appear. The arrested accused persons jailed in Nara Prison were brought before the court during the hearing. However, the accused persons in Central Prison Hyderabad attended the hearing through the video link.