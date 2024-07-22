South Punjab Secretariat embraces ‘AI’ for good governance

In a significant move towards improving governance, the South Punjab Secretariat is set to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its administrative processes. On the instruction of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, the Services and General Administration department South Punjab is going to organize an awareness workshop on the utilization of AI for its officers.

The one-day workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. in the committee room of the ACS office. Administrative Secretaries, Special Secretaries, and other key stakeholders of the South Punjab Secretariat will attend the workshop. Renowned AI consultant Athar Mansoor will lead a demonstration during the workshop.

Key topics of discussion will include the application of AI in public service delivery and the rising importance of E-governance. This initiative builds on the South Punjab Secretariat’s prior implementation of an E-filing and paperless office system.