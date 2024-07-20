Seven girls injured as college bus overturns in Narowal

Seven girl students were injured when the bus of a private college overturned on Narowal-Muridke Road on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the coaster overturned while saving a tractor-trolley full of sand.

The rescue 1122 team reached the spot and gave first aid to injured students and later, the rescue team shifted the injured students to a hospital.

Meanwhile, four people including two children of a same family were injured when a coach overran bike-riders in Arifwala on Saturday morning.

Rescue personnel shifted the injured to THQ hospital where condition of one of the wounded was stated to be serious.