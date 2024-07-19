Sanaullah announces humanitarian aid for Palestine

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Friday announced that over 1,000 tons of food and relief supplies will be sent to Palestine before July 31. Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar and Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) leaders, Sanaullah expressed solidarity with the Muslim community in Palestine. Sanaullah also commended TLP for their support and spirit of solidarity with Palestinian Muslims, acknowledging TLP leader Hafiz Saad Rizvi demands for aid and condemnation of Israel’s actions. He reiterated the government’s commitment for helping Palestinians, with TLP’s support. The Prime Minister has already condemned Israel’s actions at the Shanghai conference, and the government will continue to raise its voice for Palestine on each and every platform, he said. Sanaullah also condemned Israel’s attacks and war crimes on Palestine, terming it a terrorist country and called for United Nations’ action against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. He said that there was a need for global and Muslim unity to stop atrocities in Palestine. Rana Sanaullah announced plans to send medical aid, doctors and educational support to Palestine, as well as facilitating the treatment of injured Palestinians in Pakistani hospitals.