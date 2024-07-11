Most-wanted terrorist killed in DI Khan operation

A most-wanted terrorist was killed during an operation by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the limits of Dera Town police station in Dera Ismael Khan. According to CTD officials, CTD teams conducted an operation on tip-off about the presence of terrorists in DI Khan. The terrorists opened fire on the CTD teams with automatic weapons.

The slain terrorist identified as Kafayatullah and CTD teams recovered arms and hand grenade from his possession. The slain terrorist was involved in the Daraban police station attack and was highly wanted. As many as 24 young men were martyred and 33 were injured in Daraban police station attack. However, CTD search operation against terrorists is going on.