Khunjerab Pass experiences record cross-border traffic

The Khunjerab Pass in Xinjiang, China, experienced a significant rise in cross-border traffic in the first half of this year, with 21,000 travelers, representing a 110% year-on-year increase.

On June 11, the port cleared 1,123 people in a single day, breaking the previous record.

The Khunjerab Border Inspection Station, under the Xinjiang Entry-Exit Border Inspection General Station, attributes this remarkable growth to the increasing number of Pakistani traders and cross-border tourists, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The enhanced travel enthusiasm among Chinese travelers has been fueled by the National Immigration Administration’s revised and optimized entry-exit management policies, which introduced a series of facilitation measures. Pakistani merchants have been actively transporting goods such as pine nuts, herbs, copperware, carpets, and jade crafts to China for sale, while bringing back daily necessities to Pakistan.

Khunjerab Pass is the sole land port between China and Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The port’s advantageous geographical location, being approximately 270 kilometers from Gilgit and 870 kilometers from Islamabad, positions it as a crucial conduit for international trade and cross-border tourism between the two nations.