Arrangements finalized for by-election in Bajaur

Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday finalized all arrangements for the by-elections to be held on July 11 on the vacant provincial seat in PK-22 Bajaur.

The election campaign will end at midnight of Tuesday. Polling will start on Thursday at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

The polling staff will be sent to their respective polling stations after being handed over to the election materials including ballot papers tomorrow, Wednesday.

In the by-election, there will be a contest between 12 candidates. A total of 179,010 voters will exercise their right to vote. A total of 91 polling stations have been established. In which 276 polling booths have been built.

To monitor the polling process and redress complaints, a polling control room has been established in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Who can be contacted on Telephone No. 0919213214 and 0919213215 This control room will work 24 hours.