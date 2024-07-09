In the year since Pakistan’s elite athlete achieved the unthinkable by scoring a first international medal in javelin throwing, Arshad Nadeem has sat on the topsy-turvy public frenzy ride far more than his share.

Between being unknowingly dragged through controversial waters over a gofundme campaign announced by a rating-starved journalist and receiving undue criticism for a precautionary pullout from the Asian Games, while shoddy infrastructure and abysmal support from the government keep hovering over him, the marvel wishes to make do with his own willpower.

Walking away with no medal and a fourth place from the Paris Diamond League did not dampen his spirits as he vowed to head into next month’s Olympics with high spirits, improved training and a goal to outdo his personal best throw.

Although little has changed even after he went on national media to implore the state to provide a well-equipped gym, a track at par with international standards and proper sporting goods, Mr Nadeem like many others is still working their level best to end their country’s drought in the Olympics and raise the crescent-adorned flag at the esteemed podium. But do individual efforts and raw talent really hold any chance against synchronised efforts from countries whose governing bodies are determined to train their potential ace players in all sports?

That our athletes continue to return empty-handed from prestigious competitions speaks volumes not about their lack of skill but how they are not supported in their journey. Perhaps, the shambolic, back-to-back performances of our beloved Shaheens in all formats of cricket worldwide might be pursued as an opportunity to consider giving some of this attention to other sports.

If even a small portion of the significant earnings from media contracts, match fees, or other awards were to reach those who consistently bring the nation so much joy and many accolades, one can only imagine the great achievements they could accomplish. For now, it can only be hoped that Mr Nadeem’s brilliance in Paris 2024 will prove to be the push this administration needs to invest in its talent. *