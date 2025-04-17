Haval offers 40% repair discount for hailstorm-damaged vehicles in twin cities

Haval Pakistan has announced a 40% discount on repair costs for vehicles damaged by the severe hailstorm that struck Rawalpindi and Islamabad. This offer is in response to the extensive damage caused by the storm on April 16. Vehicle owners with damaged windscreens, rear screens, and panoramic sunroofs can take advantage of this offer until April 19, 2025.

The automaker expressed solidarity with affected customers. They stated, “We don’t just build vehicles; we build lasting relationships.” Haval reassured customers that they are not alone during this challenging time. The company encourages vehicle owners to bring in their cars for repairs to benefit from the discount.

The hailstorm caused significant destruction across both cities, particularly in the northwestern sectors. Powerful gusts, heavy rain, and large hailstones resulted in shattered glass, damaged vehicles, and broken residential windows. Additionally, solar carports used for charging electric vehicles suffered considerable damage, leading to financial losses estimated at tens of millions of rupees.

Moreover, the storm caused widespread power outages as trees and debris knocked down power lines and transformers. Commuters faced unexpected disruptions, raising public safety concerns. Many children were seen seeking shelter in parks, highlighting the storm’s impact on the community. Haval’s initiative aims to provide much-needed support during this difficult time for customers affected by the storm.