Dongfeng unveils all-electric BOX EV in Pakistan with up to 430km range

Dongfeng has officially launched its all-electric DONGFENG BOX in Lahore, Pakistan. The launch event was held in collaboration with Chawla Green Motors, its authorized partner. This event marks Dongfeng’s largest right-hand drive launch. It introduces two electric vehicle variants: the LUX 430 and the Flagship 430.

The LUX 430 is priced at Rs. 6,400,000, while the Flagship 430 costs Rs. 6,800,000. Customers can reserve either model with an advance payment of Rs. 1,500,000. For those looking to purchase, immediate delivery is available for in-stock colors. However, other orders may have a waiting period of 40 to 50 days.

The DONGFENG BOX EV features a five-door hatchback design. It measures 4,030mm in length, 1,810mm in width, and 1,570mm in height. It comes with a powerful 70 KW motor and a 42.3 kWh battery. This setup allows for a range of up to 430 kilometers and a top speed of 140 km/h. Charging options include a fast-charging capability that reaches 80% in just 30 minutes.

Inside, the car boasts modern amenities and safety features. These include a central screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable ambient lighting. The Flagship model offers even more, such as seat heating and advanced driver assistance systems. With this launch, Dongfeng and Chawla Green Motors aim to lead Pakistan’s shift toward electric mobility.