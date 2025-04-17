James webb space telescope reveals signs of possible alien life

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a significant discovery. They detected strong signs of potential life on an exoplanet named K2-18 b. This planet shows traces of two gases, dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide (DMDS), which on Earth are produced by living organisms. While researchers are excited, they caution that these findings merely suggest the possibility of biological processes rather than confirming actual life.

K2-18 b, located 124 light-years away in the constellation Leo, has a mass 8.6 times that of Earth. It orbits in the “habitable zone” where liquid water can exist, a key factor for life. The researchers propose that the gases found could indicate a planet rich in microbial life, similar to Earth’s oceans. However, they highlight the need for more observations before making definitive claims.

The discovery comes after earlier observations of K2-18 b revealed methane and carbon dioxide, marking the first time carbon-based molecules were found on an exoplanet in a habitable zone. Astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan, the study’s lead author, emphasizes the importance of continued research to validate these findings and explore other possibilities.

While the data shows a high confidence level for DMS and DMDS, scientists warn against jumping to conclusions. They advise further studies to verify these signals and investigate other non-biological explanations. Madhusudhan notes that humanity has long wondered if we are alone in the universe, and this research may bring us closer to finding answers.