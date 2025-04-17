Charting new waters: Pakistan’s tech-driven maritime vision for S Asia

Pakistan, with its extensive coastline along the Arabian Sea, occupies a pivotal position in South Asia’s maritime landscape. Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), the comprehensive understanding of activities and threats in the maritime domain, is crucial for safeguarding Pakistan’s economic interests and ensuring regional security. Pakistan’s maritime heritage, though often overshadowed by its terrestrial narratives, is deeply woven into the fabric of its national identity. From the ancient port of Debal to the modern-day bustling hub of Karachi, the sea has been a lifeline for trade, culture, and security. Today, with over 95% of its international trade conducted via sea routes, Pakistan’s economic vitality is inextricably linked to its maritime domain. The strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes, further amplifies the need for vigilant MDA. Pakistan’s maritime sector also plays a crucial role in its energy security, with the country’s reliance on imported oil and gas transported via sea. The Port of Gwadar, developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is set to become a key node in regional trade, further elevating the importance of MDA. As global trade increasingly relies on sea routes, and with emerging challenges such as piracy, illegal fishing, and environmental threats, Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its MDA capabilities has never been more critical.

Central to Pakistan’s MDA strategy is the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC), established in 2013 in Karachi. This center serves as the nerve center for Pakistan’s MDA, collecting and disseminating information on maritime incidents, including piracy, smuggling, and environmental hazards. By integrating data from coastal radars, satellite imagery, and international partners, it provides a comprehensive maritime picture, enabling timely decision-making. Since its inception, the JMICC has been involved in coordinating responses to several maritime incidents, including the interception of smuggling vessels and the rescue of distressed fishermen. Its ability to integrate data from multiple sources has proven invaluable in maintaining situational awareness. The JMICC’s partnerships extend beyond national borders, including collaborations with Italy’s Virtual Regional Maritime Traffic Centre and the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational naval partnership, which have been instrumental in countering piracy and ensuring the safety of shipping lanes. These efforts exemplify Pakistan’s dedication to a collaborative approach in maritime security, fostering interoperability and networking with regional and global stakeholders. Recognizing the importance of skilled manpower in sustaining these efforts, Pakistan has proposed the establishment of Regional MDA Training Centers. These centers aim to not only enhance the capabilities of Pakistan’s own personnel but also to foster trust and cooperation with friendly navies in the region. The proposed training programs are envisioned to offer specialized courses in maritime intelligence, surveillance techniques, and legal frameworks, equipping participants with the skills needed to address complex maritime challenges. In addition to these proposed centers, Pakistan already conducts various maritime training programs through institutions like the Pakistan Navy War College and the National Centre for Maritime Policy Research. These programs cover a wide range of topics, from naval strategy to maritime law, and are open to international participants, fostering regional cooperation. By inviting personnel from neighboring countries, these training initiatives seek to build a network of maritime professionals who can collaborate on shared issues such as illegal fishing, human trafficking, and environmental protection. This approach not only enhances Pakistan’s soft power but also contributes to regional stability by promoting a collective approach to maritime security.

While direct evidence of Pakistan’s integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and drones into its MDA framework is limited, regional and global developments suggest a growing trend towards such innovations. In South Asia, countries like India have begun deploying AI-based surveillance systems along shared borders, indicating the potential for similar applications in maritime contexts. Globally, countries like the United States and Australia have successfully integrated AI and drones into their MDA frameworks. For example, the U.S. Coast Guard uses AI to analyze Automatic Identification System (AIS) data, while Australia employs drones for border protection. AI technologies, such as machine learning algorithms, can revolutionize MDA by automating the analysis of vast data sets, identifying patterns that human analysts might miss. For instance, AI can predict vessel behavior based on historical data, flagging suspicious activities for further investigation. Similarly, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, offer a cost-effective solution for persistent surveillance over large maritime areas, complementing traditional patrol methods and reducing risks to personnel. Pakistan’s existing drone capabilities, primarily noted for land-based operations, could be adapted for maritime surveillance, enhancing its ability to monitor its extensive coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). As the region witnesses an arms race in drone technology, with both India and Pakistan developing advanced platforms, the integration of these tools into MDA is a logical next step. A landmark initiative that underscores Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation in the maritime sector is the Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP), inaugurated in 2023 at Bahria University in Karachi. This park is poised to catalyze the blue economy, with projections indicating it could contribute $70-80 billion annually to the national GDP. By focusing on sectors such as coastal tourism, aquaculture, seafood processing, shipbuilding, renewable ocean energy, and seawater desalination, the PMSTP aims to harness Pakistan’s maritime potential, fostering sustainable development and economic growth. Structured as a hub for maritime innovation, the park’s master plan includes state-of-the-art laboratories, a maritime museum, and a business incubation center. It also aims to establish partnerships with international universities and research institutions, facilitating knowledge exchange and collaborative research. By bringing together academia, industry, and government, the PMSTP seeks to translate research into commercial applications through public-private partnerships, positioning Pakistan as a leader in maritime science and technology in South Asia.

Despite these advancements, Pakistan faces several challenges in its pursuit of comprehensive MDA. Climate change poses a significant threat, with rising sea temperatures threatening the sustainability of fisheries, a vital source of livelihood for coastal communities, and sea-level rise posing risks to port infrastructure and urban areas. The fisheries sector, which employs thousands and contributes significantly to the economy, is particularly vulnerable to these changes. The economic cost of climate change on Pakistan’s maritime sector could be substantial, with potential inundation of coastal areas and disruption to fisheries and trade. To mitigate these risks, Pakistan can invest in sustainable fishing practices and marine conservation efforts, while also leveraging technology to monitor environmental changes and adapt to new conditions. Additionally, geopolitical tensions, particularly with India over maritime boundaries and resource exploitation, underscore the need for robust surveillance and quick response capabilities. Tensions over fishing rights have led to frequent arrests of fishermen, straining bilateral relations. The 2024 incident involving an Indian drone straying into Pakistan-administered Kashmir highlights the delicate balance required in maintaining regional stability and the importance of advanced MDA to prevent escalation. Looking ahead, Pakistan’s path to enhanced MDA lies in leveraging international cooperation and fostering innovation through platforms like the PMSTP. By embracing technological advancements such as AI and drones, and prioritizing manpower development through training initiatives, Pakistan can address both contemporary and future challenges. International cooperation, particularly with regional partners and global maritime organizations, will be crucial in sharing best practices, resources, and intelligence. Despite historical rivalries, there is scope for collaboration on non-traditional security threats, such as maritime pollution and natural disasters. Joint exercises and information-sharing agreements can build confidence and reduce misunderstandings. Moreover, by drawing lessons from successful MDA models in other regions, such as Southeast Asia’s National Coast Watch Centre in the Philippines, Pakistan can refine its approach to information sharing and inter-agency coordination. As Pakistan navigates these waters, it has the potential to emerge as a leader in South Asian MDA, ensuring a secure and prosperous maritime future for itself and the region. The journey towards comprehensive MDA is complex, but with concerted effort, innovation, and collaboration, Pakistan is well-positioned to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

The writer is CEO of Research Center for International Maritime Law and Practice Islamabad, Pakistan and former Law Officer Oman International Container Terminal Sohar, Sultanate of Oman and Alumni of National Defense University Washington DC, and former faculty member National Defence University Islamabad.