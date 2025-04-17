Pakistan and Hungary strengthen ties with visa agreement and economic collaboration

Pakistan and Hungary have taken a significant step to improve their diplomatic relations. On Thursday, both nations signed an agreement to abolish the visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passport holders. This announcement came from Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó during a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. The agreement simplifies travel for diplomats and signifies a deeper partnership between the two countries.

During his visit, Szijjártó brought along a delegation of 17 business leaders and representatives from various companies. They aim to explore business opportunities and expand cooperation in multiple sectors. The two foreign ministers discussed enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in education, agriculture, food security, medical science, water management, and energy. Szijjártó expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting that trade between the two countries has doubled recently.

Furthermore, Szijjártó highlighted Hungarian companies’ successful projects in food security and water management in Pakistan. He emphasized Hungary’s view of Pakistan as a reliable partner. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed Szijjártó about regional issues, including Pakistan’s stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He stressed the need for a resolution aligned with UN Security Council resolutions.

This visit marks Szijjártó’s second trip to Pakistan, reflecting Hungary’s commitment to strengthening ties. Both countries have maintained strong relations, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic connections this year. A notable example of their partnership is the investment of the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL in Pakistan since 1999. Such collaborations can pave the way for further mutual growth and cooperation.