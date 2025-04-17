Pakistan ready to boost anti-narcotics cooperation with Gulf states: Naqvi

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday called for enhanced regional coordination to combat drug trafficking, saying his country was ready to expand counter-narcotics cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states through intelligence sharing, joint training and technical collaboration.

Naqvi issued the statement while speaking at the Pak-GCC Regional Narcotics Conference, organized by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Islamabad, where delegates from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait gathered to develop a joint strategy against narcotics trafficking and abuse.

“The Government of Pakistan stands ready to deepen its cooperation with the GCC states in every area of counter-narcotics,” Naqvi said. “We seek to strengthen mechanisms for intelligence sharing, joint training, real-time coordination and forensic and technological collaboration.” Naqvi stressed that the success of anti-drug efforts depended on collective commitment and sustained collaboration among regional partners.

He said the presence of GCC delegates at the conference demonstrated their shared resolve to combat drug trafficking and abuse. “Your presence here reflects our collective resolve to strengthen cooperation, share intelligence and forge actionable strategies to combat drug trafficking and abuse,” he said.

He emphasized that Pakistan and its regional partners must act decisively to address the evolving challenges posed by narcotics. “Today, our regional friends have come together with a sense of urgency and responsibility, as the global drug problem continues to evolve in scale, complexity and impact,” he said.

“I am confident that through joint action and sustained partnership, we can reverse this growing threat and protect future generations,” he added.

Naqvi said Pakistan and GCC states shared deep historical, religious and cultural ties, making it all the more important to work together for a region “safer, healthier and free from the destructive influence of narcotics.”