Tragic return: bodies of eight Pakistani workers killed in Iran arrive home

The bodies of eight Pakistani workers, killed in Iran’s Sistan province, have been returned to Pakistan. A special aircraft landed at Bahawalpur Airport early Thursday morning, around 3:00 am, carrying the remains. Following the arrival, the deceased were transported by ambulance to their hometowns for final rites.

Seven of the victims hailed from Khanqah Sharif in Bahawalpur, while one was from Shujaabad in the Multan district. At Bahawalpur Airport, strict security measures were in place. District officials, rescue teams, and security personnel were present to manage the situation and support the grieving families.

The workers had been employed as vehicle mechanics in the Mehrestan district, approximately 230 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border. On April 12, unidentified gunmen attacked their workshop, killing all eight men in a brutal shooting.

The Government of Pakistan condemned this act of violence, urging Iranian authorities to catch the attackers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the incident a “barbaric act of terrorism” and demanded an explanation and accountability from Iranian officials. The region has a history of unrest, including clashes with separatists and drug traffickers.