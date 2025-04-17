Donald Trump raises China tariffs to 245% in latest trade-war move

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 245%, citing China’s retaliatory measures as the trigger for the move.

The order, issued on April 15, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing US-China trade dispute. According to a White House factsheet accompanying the announcement, the tariff hike follows what the administration referred to as “Liberation Day” – the date when initial tariffs were imposed.

Since that time, over 75 countries have reportedly approached the United States to negotiate new trade agreements. The document states that China, unlike other countries, responded with retaliatory tariffs, prompting the administration to take what it described as “decisive economic action.”

The White House maintains that the heightened levies serve both economic and national security objectives. “China’s retaliatory actions left us no choice,” the factsheet said, framing the order as a necessary response to unfair trade practices.

Economists, however, have consistently warned that sweeping tariff increases may lead to higher consumer prices and strained global supply chains. Critics argue that the move could further isolate the US from international trade partners and increase economic volatility.

There was no immediate response from Beijing at the time of publication. Analysts say China may seek to challenge the measure through the World Trade Organization or implement countermeasures of its own.

The executive order takes effect immediately and applies to a broad range of Chinese goods entering the United States. Further details on affected sectors and product categories are expected to be released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative later this week.