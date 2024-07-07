Police arrest girl’s parents for ‘honour’ killing

Police in Hafizabad on Sunday managed to solve the mystery surrounding the death of a girl in Hafizabad.

In a major development, police have said that these were the girl’s parents who had murdered their daughter because they were not pleased with her for marrying her class fellow, living in Ireland, online.

DPO Faisal Gulzar has said that the police arrested the deceased’s parents when they were secretly taking her body to a graveyard for burial to conceal their crime.

He has informed that the girl’s father had been arrested. On the other hand, police in Hafizabad have registered a case of rape with a ninth-class student by her headmaster.

The police have registered the case on the complaint of the girl’s father.

As per the text of the FIR, when the condition of the girl deteriorated, her parents took her to a hospital for a checkup.

“There they were told that their daughter was into the fourth month of her pregnancy,” read the FIR.