Sambrial Customs Collectorate achieves target set by FBR

The Collectorate of Customs Sambrial, Sialkot achieved the revenue target set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Islamabad for the financial year 2023-24. According to a press release issued by Deputy Collector Javeria Shahid here on Sunday, under the supervision of Collector Customs Saima Aftab, Additional Collector Customs Liaqat Ranjha, Deputy Collector Javaria Shahid, Chief Accounts Officer Amara Farooq, Assistant Collector Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Collector Amir Hamza and Assistant Collector Humayun Mukhtar worked tirelessly together with their staff and the result was received in the form of achieving the target.