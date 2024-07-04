Seven of family die as van plunges into ravine in Haripur

At least seven members of the same family were killed and 10 other were critically wounded when a van fell into a deep ravine in Haripur in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, the ill-fated family was on its way to Islamabad airport from Swabi Meera area. The van carrying then fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn as a result seven people died on the spot and injuring 10 others. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that most of the injured were in critical condition. Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.