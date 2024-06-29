Vietnam economy expands 6.4 percent in first half of year

Vietnam’s economy grew by more than six percent in the first half of 2024, government figures showed Saturday, as analysts said more reforms are needed to further boost the economy. The global manufacturing hub saw an expansion of 6.4 percent in January-June, compared to 3.7 percent over the same period of 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement. The upswing was the result of “several measures” taken to improve supply chains, the foreign exchange market and public investment, the GSO said. Industrial production was up 7.5 percent, while foreign investment increased by 8.2 percent compared to the same period last year, the new figures showed.